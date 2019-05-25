Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan as an educator who gives impoverished students the skills to crack their Indian Institute of Technology entrance exams, will be released on July 12. The movie was originally scheduled to be out on July 26, but was advanced after the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Mental Hai Kya picked that date for its release.

Producer Balaji Motion Pictures denied suggestions that Mental Hai Kya was deliberately brought forward to clash with Roshan’s film. Mental Hai Kya, starring Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, was originally meant to come out on June 21.

Ranaut and Roshan had a well-documented tiff in 2016 after rumours of an affair gone sour. The Bollywood stars traded barbs through the media and issue legal notices to one another. After the new release date for Mental Hai Kya was announced, Roshan said in a public statement, “I have decided to shift the release date of my film SUPER30 in order to save myself from the personal trauma and toxic mental violence this would cause.”

Super 30 is based on Anand Kumar’s Super 30 programme, which claims to have coached underprivileged students for the IIT entrance examinations. The original release date was affected by sexual harassment allegations against director Vikas Bahl. He was dropped from the post-production process, and Anurag Kashyap was roped in to complete the film. The cast includes Mrunal Thakur and Amit Sadh.

Hrithik Roshan’s last release was Kaabil in 2017. The other noteworthy release on July 12 is Jabariya Jodi, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra.