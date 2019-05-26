References to several Indian politicians have been muted in Omung Kumar’s biopic PM Narendra Modi. The May 24 release stars Vivek Anand Oberoi as Modi during his years as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and his campaign to become India’s Prime Minister. After being held back by the Election Commission of India, the movie was released a day after the results of the Lok Sabha election, which gave Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance a decisive victory.

The words “Ek Pathan” have been replaced with “Ek insan.” The U-rated film has also lost a scene in which Modi’s predecessor, Manmohan Singh, has been portrayed in what the Central Board of Film Certification called a “ridiculing manner” (although other scenes that poke fun of Singh have been retained).

Also read:

PM Narendra Modi’ movie review: A 131-minute victory parade on the big screen

What the ‘PM Narendra Modi’ trailer tells us about Bollywood, politics and propaganda