You are smitten by my youth and your eyes hold the proof, newcomer Meezaan proclaims as he shimmies in Aila Re, the first song to be released from Mangesh Hadawale’s Malaal. The video also features model Sushrii Mishraa.

The dance number has been composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is also the film’s producer, with vocals by Vishal Dadlani. The duo also collaborated on the high-tempo Malhari from Bajirao Mastani (2015). The lyrics are by Prashant Ingole and there’s a Marathi rap segment by Shreyas Puranik.

Play Aila Re (Malaal, 2019).

Malaal follows Shiva (Meezaan), a Marathi man with nativist sentiments who is at loggerheads with the North Indian heroine (Sharmin Segal) who has just moved to Mumbai. Animosity turns to love, and a fresh set of obstacles follow.

Meezaan is Jaaved Jaaferi’s son and Segal is Bhansali’s niece. Hadawale has previously made the Marathi film film Tingya (2008). Also starring Sameer Dharmadhikari, Malaal is set for a June 28 release.