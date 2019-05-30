Merely days after the teaser of Anubhav Sinha’s new film Article 15 comes the full-blown trailer. Sinha, whose most recent movie Mulk (2018) tackled Islamophobia, promises “a thrilling investigation which reveals disturbing facts”. Two Dalit girls are found hanging from a tree in a village, while their sister is missing. Ayan (Ayushmann Khurrana) is the police officer whose investigation exposes deep-seated caste discrimination and a cover-up.

The plot appears to have been inspired by the gang-rape and murder of two Dalit women in Badaun in Uttar Pradesh in 2014. The movie title derives from Article 15 of the Constitution, which states that the State or any citizen should not discriminate anyone based on their religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. The Constitution is the basis on which the country needs to be run, Ayan tells Nishad (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub).

The cast includes Sayani Gupta, Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and M Nassar. Written by Sinha and Gaurav Solanki, Article 15 will be released on June 28.

The trailer was preceded by a promo in which Khurrana, extending the movie’s theme, asked viewers to reflect on social status and entitlement.

