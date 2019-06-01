Raghava Lawrence is back as the director of the Hindi version of his hit comedy-horror Kanchana. The Tamil director made the announcement through his Twitter account on Saturday.

“As you wished I would like to let you know that I am back on board as a director of Laxmmi Bomb,” Lawrence said in a tweet. He thanked the film’s lead actor and co-producer, Akshay Kumar, for sorting out his grievances.

As you wished I would like to let you know that I am back on board as a director of #LaxmmiBomb with @akshaykumar

Lawrence had taken to Twitter to announce his exit from Laxmmi Bomb a couple of weeks ago. Lawrence left the remake of Kanchana (2011) after he claimed that he wasn’t consulted on the first-look poster.

“I was informed about this by a third person,” Lawrence said in his statement. “It is very painful for a director to know about his movie’s first look release from others. I feel very disrespected and disappointed...This shouldn’t happen to any director.”

Reports stated that after Lawrence’s departure, the film’s producers, Shabina Khan and Tusshar Kapoor, were scouting for a replacement. “Akshay has taken control of the project and met Shabina and Tusshar to decide the future course of action,” a Mumbai Mirror report claimed. Laxmmi Bomb, which also stars Kiara Advani, is targetting a June 2020 release.

Kanchana is the second entry in the popular franchise that began in 2007 with Muni. Kanchana explores the life of a ghost-fearing man (played by Lawrence) who gets possessed by a vengeful transwoman (Sarathkumar). The film spawned two remakes, the most recent of which was released in April 2019.