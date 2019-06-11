The sequel to the global blockbuster Frozen (2013) might reveal the source of Elsa’s ice-making abilities. In the first full-length trailer of the Disney animated production, Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel), her sister Anna (voiced by Kristen Bell), Kristof (Jonathan Groff), his reindeer Sven and the snowman Olaf (Josh Gad) travel beyond the Arendelle kingdom for the truth.

“We have always feared Elsa’s powers were too much for this world,” says the troll Pabbie (Ciaran Hinds). “Now we must hope they are enough.”

Their journey takes them through a magical fog into a new world, where lie both answers and monsters. Among the creatures encountered by Elsa is a Nokk – a “mythical water spirit that takes the form of a horse” and “uses the power of the ocean to guard the secrets of the forest”, the official synopsis states.

Frozen 2 sees the return of the directors of the original movie, Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. The new voice cast recruits include Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K Brown. The musical score is, as before, by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The movie is scheduled to be released on November 22.