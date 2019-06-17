Shah Rukh Khan and his son, Aryan, will lend their voices to the Hindi version of the upcoming movie The Lion King, producer Disney said on Monday. Shah Rukh Khan will voice Mufasa and Aryan, Simba, in Jon Favreau’s live action version of the 1994 animated blockbuster.

The Lion King will be released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 19. Donald Glover has voiced Simba and James Earl Jones has portrayed Mufasa in the English version.

Aryan Khan had a small role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) as the child version of Shah Rukh Khan’s character. He dubbed for the character Dash in Hum Hain Lajawaab, the Hindi version of the animated film The Incredibles, in 2004.

The Lion King centres on Simba, a lion cub who is driven out of his land by his evil uncle, Scar, and returns to claim his rightful legacy. Simba is fooled by Scar into thinking that he has murdered Mufasa, his father.

The Lion King is the latest live action version of a Disney animated film after The Jungle Book (2016), Dumbo (2019) and Aladdin (2019). The voice cast includes Beyonce as Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, John Oliver as Zazu, John Kani as Rafiki and Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa.

