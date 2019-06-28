The latest Charlie’s Angels reboot stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the trio of secret agents who work for the Townsend Agency run by the mysterious Bosley. The move has been directed by actor and filmmaker Elizabeth Banks, whose credits include 30 Rock, Modern Family, The Hunger Games, Pitch Perfect 2 and 3, and Brightburn.

Banks also stars in the action comedy alongside Patrick Stewart, Sam Claflin, Djimon Hounsou and Noah Centineo. The 2000 movie version, itself an adaptation of the popular American television series from the 1970s, starred Charlize Theron, Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz. The reboot appears to be an origins tale, with Sabina (Stewart) and Jane (Balinska) taking charge of gifted programmer Elena (Scott), who is guarding an important secret.

“We’re gonna need some wigs, toys, clothes,” advises Banks, playing one of the many Bosleys in the movie. The high-octane action and one-liners are laid out over an original song by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey.