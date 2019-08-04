Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s new film Chhichhore follows seven college friends through their blunder years. The characters played by actors that include Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma proudly wear the tag of being “losers”. Women are a mystery to the men, underwear jokes abound, and academic or extra-curricular success remain elusive.

The friends reunite years later when one of them lands up in hospital, and they vow to complete unfinished business. The comedy has been written by Tiwari, Piyush Gupta and Nikhil Mehrotra, and has music by Pritam. The cast includes Prateik, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saharsh Shukla, Tushar Pandey, Nalneesh Neel and Wolf Rajput. The scheduled release date is September 6.