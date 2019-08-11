Mardaani 2, the sequel to Mardaani, will be released on December 13, producer Yash Raj Films announced in a press release. Rani Mukerji will return as Superintendent of Police Shivani Shivaji Roy in the sequel, which will be directed by Gopi Puthran.

Mardaani (2014), directed by Pradeep Sarkar and written by Puthran, explored Shivani’s efforts to take down a human trafficking ring. The movie starred Jisshu Sengupta as Shivani’s husband, while Tahir Raj Bhasin played the villain.

“In Mardaani 2, Rani will be seen pitted against a 21-year-old menacing villain who can be called pure evil,” the press release said. The identity of the actor who plays the villain is being kept under wraps. Mardaani 2 has been shot in Jaipur and parts of Rajasthan, the press release added.

Mukerji’s most recent release was Hichki (2018), in which she played a teacher with Tourette Syndrome.