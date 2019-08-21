Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will star in a fourth film in The Matrix franchise. The movie will be directed by Lana Wachowski, one of the siblings who made the original trilogy, a Variety report said.

The Matrix, made in 1999, was a global box office and cultural phenomenon and spawned two sequels. The futuristic trilogy follows master hacker Neo (Keanu Reeves), who leads a rebellion against sentient robots that have enslaved the human race by locking them inside an artificial reality programme called the “Matrix”. Moss played Neo’s colleague-in-arms and lover Trinity, while Lawrence Fishburne was Morpheus, Neo’s mentor.

The fourth Matrix film has been written by novelists Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. In 2012, Lana and Lilly Wachowski, along with Tom Tykwer, released a feature film adaptation of Mitchell’s genre-and-time-spanning novel Cloud Atlas.

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now,” Lana Wachowski told Variety. “I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.”

Play The Matrix (1999).

