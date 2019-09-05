After following the antics of a spy who is trying to stick to the straight and narrow in A Gentleman, filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (known as Raj and DK) return with a tale of another undercover spy trying to stick to the straight and narrow. In the Amazon Prime Video web series The Family Man, Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee) is described as a “middle class guy but a world-class spy”. According to the official synopsis, Srikant works in a special cell at the National Investigation Agency. “While he tries to protect the nation from terror threats, he also has to protect his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure, and low paying job,” the synopsis adds.

Srikant avoids trouble on the streets but reveals his skills on the field. His children think he is rotting away in a government job, but little do they know. When a Kashmiri terrorist raises the stakes, Srikant joins an operation while all along trying to balance his domestic duties with the demands of his job.

The comedy-laced series by the directors of Shor in the City and Go Goa Gone and the writers of Stree will out on September 20. The cast includes Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Gul Panag, Sharad Kelkar, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Dalip Tahil, Sundeep Kishan and Darshan Kumaar.

Play The Family Man.

Also read:

The key to Manoj Bajpayee’s success? Talent, of course – and obstinacy