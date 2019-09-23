In Tushar Hiranandani’s Saand Ki Aankh, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu play champion sharpshooters who pick up the gun in their fifties. Their characters are based on octogenarians Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar of Johri village in Uttar Pradesh. The women are among the world’s oldest sharpshooters and the winners of several national championships. “Despite all the odds, they won 352 medals each in the course of their veteran professional life as a shooter,” a synopsis read.

Vineet Kumar plays the coach who spots the talent of the women played by Pednekar and Pannu. Prakash Jha plays the antagonist. Balwinder Singh Janjua has written the story and screenplay. The film is set for a Diwali release.