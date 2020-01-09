If you thought the NRI film was dead, or that Saif Ali Khan wouldn’t play a slick womaniser again, you were wrong.

In Nitin Kakkar’s London-set Jawaani Jaaneman, Khan is a middle-aged, tattooed, hard-drinking playboy who makes observations such as “marriage makes you a chomu”. Enter estranged daughter (debutante Alaya Furniturewala) and her spliff-loving mother (Tabu), and the hero has a tough time dealing with his new life.

Farida Jalal, whose last major Bollywood appearance was in Student of the Year (2012), plays the mother of Khan’s character. The multi-composer soundtrack features remixes of Jazzy B’s hit Jine Mera Dil Luteya and Ole Ole from Khan’s 1994 film Yeh Dillagi. The film is out on January 31.