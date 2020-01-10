The emotionally disturbed Nakul pays to have himself killed after 11 attempts at suicide fail. “My life story is so poorly written that I must be the author,” Nakul (Gulshan Devaiah) carps to his therapist (Anjali Patil). Nakul pays an assassin, Upadhyay (Heeba Shah), to carry out the hit, but then has a change of heart after he falls in love. Unfortunately for Nakul, Upadhyay is the type who believes in seeing an assignment through until its bitter end. “Once Upadhay has decided to kill, nobody can save the intended victim,” declares her handler (Ratnabali Bhattacharjee).

The black comedy Afsos has been created by Dibya Chatterjee and Anirban Dasgupta and directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. The cast includes Danish Sait and Dhruv Sehgal. The eight-episode series has been produced by Only Much Louder and will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video from January 17.