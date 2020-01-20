Amazon Prime Video is bringing 14 original series in 2020, including eight new titles, according to a press release. The list includes the second seasons of two of the streamer’s most successful offerings, The Family Man and Mirzapur.

Inside Edge, Amazon Prime Video’s first Indian original series, will return for a third round. Four More Shots Please and Breathe will also be back. Comicstaan, the competitive series centred on stand-up comedy, is getting a Tamil edition.

Abhishek Bachchan is among the Bollywood actors making their streaming platform debut on Amazon with Breathe season two, which also stars Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen.

Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Konkona Sen Sharma and Amol Palekar are among the actors and filmmakers involved with various projects. Saif Ali Khan will be seen as a politician in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Dilli alongside Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Sarah Jane Dias.

Naseeruddin Shah and Atul Kulkarni star in Anand Tiwari’s Bandish Bandits, which features original music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. It has been described as a “millennial love story set against the backdrop of a clash between pop and Hindustani classical music”.

Kabir Khan’s The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye, set for a January 24 release, follows the journey of the Subhas Chandra Bose-led Indian National Army’s fight against the British colonisers. The mini-series stars Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari.

Nikkhil Advani’s Mumbai Diaries – 26/11 stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina and Tina Desai. Udta Punjab and Sonchiriya writer Sudip Sharma’s Paatal Lok stars Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag and Jaideep Ahlawat. British filmmaker Asif Kapadia’s The Last Hour stars Sanjay Kapoor and Raima Sen.

Also out this year is All India Bakchod-backed Gormint, starring Manav Kaul, Amol Palekar, Shikha Talsania and Girish Kulkarni. The docu-series Sons of Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers, about the Pro Kabaddi League team from Rajasthan, is similarly scheduled for 2020.