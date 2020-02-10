The Oscar for Best Supporting Actor went to one of the favourite nominees this season. Brad Pitt won for playing Cliff Booth, the stunt double and best buddy of fading actor Rick Dalton in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The 56-year-old movie star turned out one of his sweetest ever performances in Tarantino’s homage to the Hollywood scene of the late 1960s. The relationship between the sexy and laconic Cliff and the neurotic and frequently drunk Rick Dalton, played with equal finesse by Leonardo DiCaprio, counts as one of the Hollywood’s best ever bromances.

Pitt was the frontrunner in a category that included Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood, Anthony Hopkins for Two Popes and Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for The Irishman. Pitt had previously won in the same category at the BAFTAs, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Golden Globes.

Play Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).

This is Pitt’s first Oscar for a performance at the Oscars. He has been previously been nominated five times both as an actor and a producer, and won as a producer for 12 Years A Slave in 2014.

“This is for my kids who colour everything I do,” he said on the stage. “I adore you... Once upon a time in Hollywood. Ain’t that the truth.”

Also read:

‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ movie review: A wild thrill ride with topnotch performances