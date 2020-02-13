In Homi Adjania’s March 20 release Angrezi Medium, Irrfan plays a father who is willing to go to any extent to see his daughter (Radhika Madan) get enrolled in a college in London. Of course, he doesn’t have the financial means, and so he opts for a crooked way to get his daughter top-notch education, which is what he did in the first film of the series, Hindi Medium (2017).

This lands him and his friend (Deepak Dobriyal) in trouble with the police in London, one of whom is played by Kareena Kapoor Khan. The supporting cast includes Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda. Bhavesh Mandalia, Gaurav Shukla, Vinay Chhawall and Sara Bodinar have written the film.