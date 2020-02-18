After college rock band stud VJ (Gurfateh Pirzada) is accused of raping student Tanu (Akansha Ranjan Kapoor), VJ’s band member and girlfriend Nanki (Kiara Advani) gets involved in the fallout. Netflix’s Guilty has been directed by Ruchi Narain and produced by Dharmatic, the streaming wing of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Guilty is set for a March 6 release.

Nanki describes her band to be known for their “friendships”, “attitude”, and reputation to “live it wild”. Meanwhile, Tanu, described as a “small-town girl” who has an axe to grind with the “upper-class English medium brats” such as VJ and Nanki, demands justice. The film has been written by Atika Chohan (Chhapaak) and Kanika Dhillon (Manmarziyaan, Judgentall Hai Kya).