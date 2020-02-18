The first trailer of music composer AR Rahman’s production 99 Songs is finally here. The film, directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, “follows the journey of a young man named Jay whose life centers around his two great loves: music and his girlfriend Sophie”, according to the official synopsis.

“A song can change the world,” Jay earnestly tells a skeptical music presenter. Ehan Bhat and Edilsey Vargas lead the cast, which includes Tenzin Dalha, Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala, Rahul Ram and Ranjit Barot. Produced by YM Movies and Ideal Entertainment and presented by Jio Studios, 99 Songs has been made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. There is no word yet on the release date.