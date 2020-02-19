Akshay Manwani’s biography Sahir Ludhianvi: The People’s Poet will be adapted for the “audio-vidual medium”, according to a press note. The production, which will mark the renowned poet and Hindi film lyricist’s centenary in 2021, will be handled by Rainbox Studios, a division of Rainshine Entertainment, whose credits include the movie Humble Politician Nograj and the shows Vir Das for India and Jestination Unknown.



It is not clear whether the biography will yield a film or a web series. There is also no word yet on the writer, director and principal cast of the series.

Munnish Puri, Founder & CEO of Rainbox Studios, said in the press release, “As we approach Sahir Ludhianvi’s centenary year (8 March 2021), we are keen to share how even a troubled childhood does not limit reaching one’s inner dreams, and how his life story is not only timeless but also an inspiration for the youth.”

Ludhianvi, born Abdul Hayee, died in 1980 at the age of 59. Manwani’s biopic, published in 2013, traces the writer’s tumultuous life, his trailblazing poetry and lyrics for Hindi films, and his various relationships, including with the writer Amrita Pritam. Sanjay Leela Bhansali was said to have been producing his version of the Ludhivanvi- Pritam affair.

Play A television documentary on Sahir Ludhianvi.

