A new web series on ZEE5 revisits the November 2008 terrorist attack on Mumbai, which was carried out by members of the Pakistani group Lashkar-e-Taiba. Over 170 people died in the attacks, which lasted between November 26 and 29 and included a siege of the Taj Mahal Hotel.

State of Siege: 26/11 is based on the role of the National Security Guard commandos. The eight-episode show has been adapted from journalist Sandeep Unnithan’s Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11. Produced by Abhimanyu Singh of Contiloe Pictures, the series has been co-created and directed by Matthew Leutwyler. It will be available on ZEE5 from March 20.

According to a press release, the show “showcases different aspects and reveals the many facts about the unfortunate 26/11 attacks and the untold stories of the brave NSG commandos”. The cast includes Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya, Mukul Dev and Sid Makkar.