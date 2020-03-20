The release of Kabir Khan’s 83, which revisits the Indian cricket team’s historic World Cup victory in 1983, has been delayed, its producers said on Friday. “We will take a decision regarding the next course of action once the conditions return to normal,” the press statement added.

The original date for the multi-starrer, led by Ranveer Singh as team captain Kapil Dev, was April 10. That date looked increasingly doubtful as the epidemic became a pandemic. First, Angrezi Medium, which was released on March 13, was pulled from cinemas after several theatre chains across the country began shutting down to prevent crowding and aid public health safety measures. Even before Angrezi Medium was removed from exhibition, it was announced that Rohit Shetty’s Soorayavanshi would not be released on March 24 but on an unspecified later date.

COVID-19 has wrecked schedules in Hollywood and every other film industry on the planet. Among the noteworthy Bollywood movies that will now have to queue up for available dates whenever restrictions are lifted are Coolie No 1, Gulabo Sitabo, Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl, Jhund, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai and Laxmmi Bomb.

All film-related activity in Mumbai has been halted at least up until March 31. It is likely that several productions that are halfway through their shoots will have to delay their release dates to 2021.

83 is not just our film but the entire nation’s film. But the health and safety of the nation always comes first. Stay safe, take care.

We shall be back soon!

.@kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri @ipritamofficial @RelianceEnt pic.twitter.com/wS0Anl8BM2 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) March 20, 2020

Also read:

Coronavirus: As Bollywood reels from shutdown, daily-wage workers struggle to even buy food