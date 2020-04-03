Yeon Sang-ho’s South Korean zombie horror film Train to Busan presents: Peninsula is set four years after the events of the 2016 blockbuster. Train to Busan is about a zombie outbreak that engulfs South Korea and follows a set of passengers on a train who survive hordes of the living dead.

In the sequel, which is yet to have a release date, the Korean peninsula is an apocalyptic wasteland where “government authority has been decimated” and “there is nothing left except the geographical traits of the location”, Yeon told Screen Daily. The trailer shows some sort of a military attempt to fight the zombies while people have segregated themselves into ruthless gangs in order to survive.