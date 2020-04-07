In the Netflix film Extraction, Marvel superhero Chris Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a mercenary who is paid to rescue a gangster’s kidnapped son. “But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy,” a press release said. The cast includes Rudraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, and David Harbour.

Directed by stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave, Extraction has been produced by the Avengers directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, among others. The action drama will be out on the streaming platform on April 24.