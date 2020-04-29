Colleagues, longtime associates and fans remembered Irrfan on Twitter after the actor’s death in Mumbai on Wednesday. Almost everyone bemoaned the fact that Irrfan had died far too young (he was 53).

Irrfan had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrime tumour in 2018. He was in Mumbai at the time of his demise. He was admitted to a hospital for a colon infection a few days ago. He is survived by his wife, television writer and producer Sutapa Sikdar, and sons Babil and Ayan. He was buried on Wednesday afternoon.

The news of Irrfan’s death was broken on Twitter by Shoojit Sircar, who directed Irrfan in the family comedy Piku, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, in 2015.

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

T 3516 - .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

Deepika Padukone posted a black screen on her Instagram. Others who shared their tributes through Twitter included Konkona Sensharma, who worked with Irrfan in Life… in a Metro (2007) and Talvar (2015), Shah Rukh Khan, who produced the Irrfan-led Billu (2009), and Mahesh Bhatt, who worked with Irrfan in several films in the early 2000s such as Kasoor (2001), Footpath (2003) and Rog (2005).

Bhatt recalled singing lines from a song Maine Dil Se Kaha (I told the heart) from Rog to Irrfan when he met him after he was diagnosed with the tumour: “I told my heart to go search for happiness, the naive heart brought back sadness, so be it.”

Maine dil se kaha, dhoond laana khushi Nasamajh laya gum, to yeh gum hi sahi...Remember singing this song holding his hand when I met him after he was diagnosed. He smiled .The warmth of your smile will forever linger my friend. Alvida dost 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/camRkKqimC — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) April 29, 2020

Irrfan shone so bright that we all reflected in his glory. Who will we look to for such integrity again?

The world is a lesser place now. Thank you for having the courage to be yourself and unlocking worlds for us, Irrfan. We will remember you. — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) April 29, 2020

My friend...inspiration & the greatest actor of our times. Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai...will miss you as much as cherish the fact that you were part of our lives.

“पैमाना कहे है कोई, मैखाना कहे है दुनिया तेरी आँखों को भी, क्या क्या ना कहे है” Love u pic.twitter.com/yOVoCete4A — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 29, 2020

Among those who shared their feelings were Nimrat Kaur, who alongside Irrfan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui was in Ritesh Batra’s The Lunchbox (2013), and Sudhir Mishra, who directed Irrfan in Yeh Saali Zindagi (2011). Nandita Das remembered the time they acted together in Supari (2003). Priyanka Chopra too rewound to 7 Khoon Maaf (2011), in which Irrfan plays one of her several husbands.

Our Irrfan has gone ! Actor , ( for me a co-writer ) , humanist , secular and spiritual . A man in search of beauty , meaning and a connection with the universe . He was brutally honest , yet very kind . And that smile , how I’ll miss that smile ! — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) April 29, 2020

Words fail to describe my sense of shock and horror to learn about Irrfan Khan’s passing away. My prayers and deepest condolences are with the family at this grave hour. India’s lost one of her biggest icons today. Our world left for the poorer... #IrrfanKhan #Forever — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) April 29, 2020

This is just too sad. I'd worked with #IrrfanKhan in Supari, not our best, but we had a wonderful time together. We met a few times after that & will always treasure the warmth. Not to mention the loss of an incredible actor. Will rewatch his flims to celebrate his life and work. — Nandita Das (@nanditadas) April 29, 2020

The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/vjhd5aoFhc — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2020

Among Irrfan’s best performances was in the Punjab-language Qissa (2013). Co-actor Tillotama Shome remembered his advice to her.

Arjun Kapoor, who was in Gunday (2014) with Irrfan, remembered “the pleasure of standing” in the same frame as Irrfan.

Swim, swim, float, fly, rest @irrfank . Thank you for this message and thank you for being YOU. Love to suttapa and the boys. No one may listen but please please give them some space and time. pic.twitter.com/803mqD7HvF — Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) April 29, 2020

My 3rd film, my first day on set & I had the pleasure of standing in frame with you. It felt surreal then & it feels gut wrenching now to know that's all the time we had together. Thank you for all the amazing work. Hope the pain is lesser wherever you are.

RIP Irrfan Sir. pic.twitter.com/PI3AHlTBaw — arjunk26 (@arjunk26) April 29, 2020

Rest in peace irrfan sir. You have no idea what your kindness and encouragement meant to me at my lowest. My condolences to your family and loved ones. @ Delhi, India https://t.co/L8fCwPZea7 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 29, 2020

From across the border, Irrfan’s Hindi Medium co-star Saba Qamar expressed her shock and sorrow. Tributes came in from Hollywood too, where Irrfan starred in several big-name productions, including Jurassic World, directed by Colin Trevorrow.

Asif Kapadia, who gave Irrfan his first international film The Warrior (2001), posted a photograph from the shoot.

Deeply disturbed to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. It feels like yesterday coming back from the sets of Hindi Medium. You taught me a lot as an actor and a mentor. Such a brilliant actor gone too soon. I'm at a loss for words.

RIP Raj 💔

Yours Only, Meeta 🌸#IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/FaDx1dznFA — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) April 29, 2020

Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember “the wonderful aspects of our existence” in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing. pic.twitter.com/8eAsSOO9Ie — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) April 29, 2020

A grateful fan of #IrrfanKhan here. Gone too soon. When he is on screen, you can’t take your eyes off of him. He lives on in his films. pic.twitter.com/aA9RAjsxSl — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 29, 2020

Rest in peace one of the greatest actors of our time, Irrfan Khan. I never met him but he was an inspiration and a hero to me and millions of others. His work was consistently transcendent, he was a guiding light for so many of us. pic.twitter.com/BwobeLvNLn — Riz Ahmed (@rizwanahmed) April 29, 2020

Fans and cartoonists filled Twitter with scenes and stills from his films, such as The Namesake (2006), and commercials.

A beautiful scene from The Namesake (Mira Nair, 2006) to remember Irrfan Khan.



"How long do I have to remember it?"



"Remember it always. Remember that you and I made this journey, that we went together to a place where there was nowhere left to go. pic.twitter.com/r3XlJN86Xl — Alok Ranjan (@alokranj) April 29, 2020

Goodbye, Ashoke Ganguly.



This is not the first time you made a grown man cry. pic.twitter.com/uVUBnNwLTe — Diptakirti Chaudhuri (@diptakirti) April 29, 2020

One of the best dialogue of Irrfan Khan#IrrfanKhanRIP pic.twitter.com/j6GfZkr3nO — Kifayat Baloch (@KifayatBaluch) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan Forever.

Thank you for the memories. pic.twitter.com/AnPbgSlETY — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) April 29, 2020

Remembering one of the best ads ever. He made us fall in Love with him in 45 seconds!

Hutch ka Chota Recharge @irrfank #IrrfanKhan #irrfan pic.twitter.com/eLPz3trRM6 — Sidharth Banerjee (@iamsidharth) April 29, 2020

List of Actors that can match the level of versatility of @irrfank #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/ZSNWFg2BEt — Humour_Hritik (@humour_hritik) April 29, 2020

This is the thing about Irrfan Khan, everyone likes & loves him equally. 💔 pic.twitter.com/EBmkyQESjk — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) April 29, 2020

The last shot of @irrfank at the movies.

THAT smile :) pic.twitter.com/diGqnmxRdG — Navjot Gulati (@Navjotalive) April 29, 2020

