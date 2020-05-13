Mumbai-based hair stylist Sapna Moti Bhavnani’s 2019 documentary Sindhustan is being distributed through the video-on-demand platform MovieSaints. The price per view is Rs 149.

The film explores Bhavnani’s Sindhi heritage through her numerous tattoos and conversations with her family members. Sindhustan was premiered at the New York Indian Film Festival in 2019. It won the Best Feature Documentary in National Competition at the Mumbai International Film Festival in 2020.

In a press statement, Bhavani said, “The best way to tell a story is to become the story… When the government denied me a visa to visit Sindh the land of my ancestors, I became the land. My legs carry the stories of their journey and my feet the lack of our roots.”