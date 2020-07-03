Nidhi Tuli’s 2012 documentary The Saroj Khan Story is a treat for fans of the ace film choreographer who died in Mumbai on Friday. Saroj Khan was 71 years old.

The 57-minute film takes a look at Khan’s early days in Mumbai as a junior dancer and dance assistant to choreographer B Sohanlal, her rise in Bollywood as an independent professional, and her extensive work with Madhuri Dixit.

The documentary features interviews with actor Vyjayanthimala, with whom Khan worked in Madhumati (1958), filmmakers Subhash Ghai and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, for whom she choreographed several films, Sringaram director Sharada Ramanathan, and Madhuri Dixit.