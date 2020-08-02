Abhigyan and Mrinal Jha’s web series The Socho Project promises 25 original songs, perhaps the highest so far for a Hindi web series. The makers aim to promote upcoming musicians and put the “focus back on lyrics”, according to a press release.

The trailer gives a broad glimpse of a bunch of artists butting heads with record label suits, conversations about how hits are cynically manufactured, and some moments of live music. The cast includes Lopamudra Raut, Gaurav Khanna, Gunjan Utreja, Gurpreet Bedi, Donal Bisht, Sahil Vaid, Alekh Sangal and Arif Zakaria.

Play The Socho Project.

“I am extremely appalled by the music scene in India which has been stagnant for the past 25 years,” Mrinal Jha told The New Indian Express. “I deeply empathise with music artists and believe that it’s time we give them the opportunity and look beyond our short-sightedness.”

The Socho Project is yet to have a release date or a streaming platform. A trailer and a few songs have already been released on YouTube. The lyrics are by Abhigyan Jha.

The tracks include the hip-hop number Kaato, whose video features scenes of migrant labourers on the roads during the nation-wide lockdown announced by the Narendra Modi government in March.

Play Kaato, The Socho Project.

Tujhe Milne Se Pehle is a light pop song about travel.

Play Tujhe Milnse Se Pehle, The Socho Project.

The recently released Cheers is a tribute to friendship.