Hindi film actor Kumkum, who had appeared in the films Aar Paar (1954), CID (1956), Mother India (1957), and Kohinoor (1960), died on Tuesday in Mumbai. She was 86. According to a Press Trust of India report, Kumkum died from age-related ailments.
Kumkum was the stage name for Zaibunnissa, who was born in Hussainabad in Bihar, in 1934. Her first onscreen appearance was in Guru Dutt’s Aar Paar, in which she had the uncredited role of a construction worker who lip syncs to the hit Shamshad Begum song Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar.
She subsequently appeared in three more Guru Dutt films, including Mr and Mrs 55 (1955) and Pyaasa. She featured memorably alongside Johnny Walker in the song Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan in CID.
The Dilip Kumar-starrer Kohinoor prominently features Kumkum’s dances in the songs Madhuban Mein Radhika Nache Re and Haye Jaadugar Qaatil, Haazir Hai Mera Dil.
Later in her career, before her retirement in the 1970s, Vinod Khanna was among the actors she romanced on screen. The song Chaand Kya Hai Roop Ka Darpan from Dhamkee (1973) was a hit.
Her most frequent co-star was Kishore Kumar, with whom she was paired in several films. Among their successful songs together is Khoobsurat Haseena from Mr X in Bombay (1964).