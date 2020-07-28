Hindi film actor Kumkum, who had appeared in the films Aar Paar (1954), CID (1956), Mother India (1957), and Kohinoor (1960), died on Tuesday in Mumbai. She was 86. According to a Press Trust of India report, Kumkum died from age-related ailments.

yesteryear's film actress KUMKUM aunty, passed away, she was 86. she did so many films; songs & dances where picturized on her. did so many movies opposite dad #johnnywalker pic.twitter.com/Me63j4pd1Z — Nasirr Khan (@khanasirr) July 28, 2020

We have lost another gem. I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being, innalillahe wa innailaihe raajeoon. Rest in peace kunkum aunty 🙏 #ripkumkum #kumkum pic.twitter.com/CT60alQbOC — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) July 28, 2020

Kumkum was the stage name for Zaibunnissa, who was born in Hussainabad in Bihar, in 1934. Her first onscreen appearance was in Guru Dutt’s Aar Paar, in which she had the uncredited role of a construction worker who lip syncs to the hit Shamshad Begum song Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar.

Play Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar, Aar Paar (1954).

She subsequently appeared in three more Guru Dutt films, including Mr and Mrs 55 (1955) and Pyaasa. She featured memorably alongside Johnny Walker in the song Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan in CID.

Play Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan, CID (1956).

The Dilip Kumar-starrer Kohinoor prominently features Kumkum’s dances in the songs Madhuban Mein Radhika Nache Re and Haye Jaadugar Qaatil, Haazir Hai Mera Dil.

Play Dilip Kumar and Kumkum in Kohinoor (1960).

Later in her career, before her retirement in the 1970s, Vinod Khanna was among the actors she romanced on screen. The song Chaand Kya Hai Roop Ka Darpan from Dhamkee (1973) was a hit.

Her most frequent co-star was Kishore Kumar, with whom she was paired in several films. Among their successful songs together is Khoobsurat Haseena from Mr X in Bombay (1964).