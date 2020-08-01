Streaming Watch: Janhvi Kapoor takes to the skies in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ Sharan Sharma’s film, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi and Vineet Kumar, will be out on Netflix on August 12. Scroll Staff An hour ago Janhvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) | Dharma Productions/Zee Studios/Netflix Play Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020). Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl Janhvi Kapoor Pankaj Tripathi Read Comments Print