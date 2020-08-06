Netflix will stream Atul Sabharwal’s police drama Class of ’83 on August 21, the platform announced on Thursday. The adaptation of S Hussain Zaidi’s non-fiction book of the same name stars Bobby Deol and has been produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

“A hero policeman, shunted to a punishment posting as the Dean of the police academy, decides to punish the corrupt bureaucracy and its criminal allies in return by training five lethal assassin policemen,” said a press note. “But, like all good plans, it only works for a while until the fire that he has ignited threatens to burn down his own house.”

Sadak 2, Mahesh Bhatt’s sequel to his 1991 movie Sadak, will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28, the streaming platform announced on Thursday. The movie stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the main roles.