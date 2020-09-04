Movie trailers Watch: First trailer of Chaitanya Tamhane’s ‘The Disciple’ is out Set in the world of Hindustani classical music, the Marathi-language drama is part of the competition section at the Venice Film Festival. Scroll Staff An hour ago Aditya Modak in The Disciple (2020) | Zoo Entertainment Play The Disciple (2020).Also read:‘An emotional, universal film’: Chaitanya Tamhane on Venice-bound ‘The Disciple’ Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Chaitanya Tamhane The Disciple Venice Film Festival Read Comments Print