Streaming 'Ek Jhoothi Love Story' trailer: 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' writer returns with a matchmaking comedy Written by Umera Ahmed, directed by Mehreen Jabbar, starring Madiha Imam and Bilal Abbas Khan, and out on Zee5 on October 30. Scroll Staff An hour ago Madiha Imam in Ek Jhoothi Love Story (2020) | Zee5 Play Ek Jhoothi Love Story (2020).