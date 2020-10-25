Movie trailers ‘Mookuthi Amman’ trailer: The goddess descends from the heavens to expose a fake godman Directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, the film stars Nayanthara in the lead role. Out on Disney+ Hotstar on November 14. Scroll Staff An hour ago Nayanthara in Mookuthi Amman (2020) | Vels Film International/Disney+ Hotstar Play Mookuthi Amman (2020). Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mookuthi Amman Nayanthara RJ Balaji Read Comments Print