Movie trailers ‘Funny Boy’ trailer: Deepa Mehta’s film is Canada’s entry for the foreign language Oscar Based on Shyam Selvadurai’s coming-of-age novel, the movie explores sexuality and the conflict between the Sinhalese and Sri Lankan Tamils. Scroll Staff An hour ago Funny Boy (2020) | Array Play Funny Boy (2020).Also read:How Sri Lankan writers are (still) dealing with the 1983 riots in their fiction Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Deepa Mehta Funny Boy Shyam Selvadurai Read Comments Print