The Eros Now streaming platform announced a slew of titles, including movies, web series and short films across languages, on Friday. Among the series that will be streamed on Eros Now are Pyaar, Salt City, the second season of Metro Park, 754, The Swap, Flipkart and 7 Kadam. The original films include The Last Rave, Tannishtha Chatterjee’s directorial debut Roam Rome Mein and Switch.

The actors Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana made the announcement today on Eros Now on YouTube.

Among the Non-Hindi titles that will be streamed on over the coming months are Boxer, Oru Yamandan Premakadha, Bidhrohini and Kesari. The films and shorts will feature such actors as Mammootty, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Dulquer Salmaan, Vikrant Massey, Akshaye Khanna, Rajkummar Rao, Rituparna Sengupta, Sonali Kulkarni and Rohini Hattangadi.

Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Group said in a press statement, “We are committed to investing in quality programming that will appeal to the Indian and global diaspora, and this huge content slate adds to Eros Now’s massive entertainment catalogue. India is witnessing significant demand growth driven by the digital shift and the consumer’s desire to watch programming in different formats and their preferred language.”