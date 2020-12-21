Movie trailers ‘The White Tiger’ trailer: Watch Balram Halwai claw his way out of poverty Ramin Bahrani’s film, based on Arvind Adiga’s novel, stars Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao. Out on Netflix on January 22. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Adarsh Gourav in The White Tiger (2021) | Netflix Play The White Tiger (2021).Also read: Behind the film on Aravind Adiga’s The White Tiger is the story of an enduring friendship Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. The White Tiger Adarsh Gourav Ramin Bahrani Read Comments Print