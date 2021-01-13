Movie trailers ‘Aadhaar’ trailer: Vineet Kumar Singh-led movie gets a February release date Suman Ghosh’s film will be out on February 5. The cast includes Saurabh Shukla, Raghubir Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Prrithvi. Scroll Staff 40 minutes ago Vineet Kumar Singh in Aadhaar (2021) | Drishyam Films/Jio Studios Play Aadhaar (2021).Also read:In Bollywood film about the Aadhaar card, a ‘celebration of India’s contradictions’, says director Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Vineet Kumar Singh Suman Ghosh Aadhaar movie trailer Read Comments