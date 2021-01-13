Movie trailers ‘The Girl on the Train’: Netflix to release Parineeti Chopra film in February Ribhu Dasgupta’s movie also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary and Tota Roy Choudhury. Out on Netflix on February 26. Scroll Staff 18 minutes ago Parineeti Chopra in The Girl On The Train (2021) | Netflix Play The Girl on the Train (2021). Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Parineeti Chopra The Girl on the Train Ribhu Dasgupta Read Comments