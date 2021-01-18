Streaming ‘The Legend of Hanuman’ trailer: Animated series features the voice of Sharad Kelkar Created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J Kang and Charuvi P Singhal, the 13-episode series will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on January 29. Scroll Staff An hour ago The Legend of Hanuman (2021) | Graphic India/Disney+ Hotstar Play The Legend of Hanuman (2021). Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sharad Devarajan Disney+ Hotstar THe Legend of Hanuman