Streaming ‘1962: The War In The Hills’ trailer: Series revisits stand-off between Indian and Chinese armies Mahesh Manjrekar’s show stars Abhay Deol, Aakash Thosar, Sumeet Vyas, Mahie Gill and Annup Sonii. Out on Disney+ Hotstar on February 26. Scroll Staff 31 minutes ago 1962 The War In The Hills (2021) | Disney+ Hotstar Play 1962: The War In The Hills (2021). Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. 1962 The War in the Hills Mahesh Manjrekar Abhay Deol Read Comments