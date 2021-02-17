Yash Raj Films announced the theatrical release dates for five of its productions today, reaffirming its commitment to the big-screen experience. Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, starring Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta, will be the first off the bat with a release date of March 19.

The movie traces the relationship between Sandeep (Chopra), who is accused of committing a fraud, and Pinky (Kapoor), a policeman from Haryana. The original release date of March 20, 2020, could not be met because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Play Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021).

Bunty Aur Babli 2, starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and first-time actor Sharvari, will be released on April 23. The spiritual sequel to the 2005 hit has been directed by Varun V Sharma.

Agneepath and Brothers director Karan Malhotra’s period drama Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, will be out on June 25. Divyang Thakkar’s comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar, led by Ranveer Singh and also starring Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah, will be in cinemas on August 27.

The historical Prithviraj, directed by Chandrapraksh Dwivedi and starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillaar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood, will be released on November 5, during Diwali.

Yash Raj Films is “signalling its strong intent to bring audiences back to experience films on the big screen”, the studio said on its official Twitter handle.