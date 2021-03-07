TALKING FILMS Jean-Luc Godard: ‘Today’s cinema only thinks action and not silence’ The International Film Festival of Kerala gave its Lifetime Achievement Award to the legend this year. Here he is in conversation with CS Venkiteswaran. Scroll Staff An hour ago Jean-Luc Godard | Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Play Jean-Luc Godard in conversation with CS Venkiteswaran.Also read:Film flashback: Why French classic ‘Breathless’ is still a breath of fresh air Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Jean-Luc Godard International Film Festival of Kerala French New Wave Read Comments