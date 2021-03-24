Streaming ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare’ S2 trailer: Zakir Khan’s Ronny contests an election The cast includes Kumar Varun, Sunny Hinduja, Abhimanyu Singh, Venus Singh and Onima Kashyap. On Amazon Prime Video from March 26. Scroll Staff An hour ago Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 | Amazon Prime Video Play Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare season 2 (2021). Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare season 2 Zakir Khan Amazon Prime Video