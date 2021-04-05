Rishi Kapoor’s frequent co-star and old friend Amitabh Bachchan has replaced Kapoor in the Hindi remake of The Intern, Bachchan announced on Twitter today. The remake, also titled The Intern, was among the projects Kapoor was attached to at the time of his demise from cancer on April 30, 2020.

Bachchan will reunite with Deepika Padukone for the film, which will be directed by Amit Sharma. Bachchan had previously played Padukone’s crabby father in Shoojit Sircar’s Piku in 2015.

The original Hollywood production stars Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. De Niro plays a retired executive who joins an e-commerce start-up as an assistant to the company’s workaholic boss, played by Hathaway.

The Indian version will go on the floors in November 2021 and be released in 2022, according to a report on Deadline. The co-production between Padukone and Sunir Kheterpal has been adapted by Akshat Ghildial and Mitesh Shah.

Kapoor had been shooting for Hitesh Bhatia’s Sharmaji Namkeen at the time of his death. He was replaced by Paresh Rawal.