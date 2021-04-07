Movie trailers ‘Mainstream’ trailer: Andrew Garfield plays a YouTube celebrity in media satire The cast of Gia Coppola’s film includes ‘Stranger Things’ star Maya Hawke, Jason Schwartzman and Johnny Knoxville. Out in American theatres on May 7. Scroll Staff 38 minutes ago Andrew Garfield in Mainstream (2021) | IFC Films Play Mainstream (2021). Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mainstream trailer Andrew Garfield Gia Coppala Read Comments