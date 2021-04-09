Streaming ‘The Woman in the Window’: Trailer of long-delayed adaptation of AJ Finn’s bestseller is here Amy Adams plays an agoraphobic psychologist who spies on her neighbour. Joe Wright’s thriller will be out on Netflix on May 14. Scroll Staff Apr 09, 2021 · 12:45 am Amy Adams in The Woman In The Window (2021) | Netflix Play The Woman in the Window (2021). Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. The Woman in the Window Amy Adams Joe Wright Read Comments