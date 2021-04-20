Entertainment News Watch: The first seven minutes of action adventure ‘Mortal Kombat’ Simon McQuoid’s movie will be out in Indian cinemas on April 23. The cast includes Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Mehcad Brooks and Chin Han. Scroll Staff An hour ago Mortal Kombat (2021) | New Line Cinema Play The opening seven minutes of Mortal Kombat (2021). Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mortal Kombat Lewis Tan Jessica McNamee Read Comments