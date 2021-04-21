Salman Khan’s new movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be released in cinemas as well as on Zee5’s pay-per-view platform Zeeplex and direct-to-home services such as Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV, it was announced on Wednesday.

The release date is May 13, which marks the end of the Ramzan fasting period. Cinemas in most states in the country are either shut or operating at half capacity, in keeping with restrictions against crowding necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Salman Khan’s films are thorough entertainers which appeal to audience across demographics, which in turn ensures these movies are amongst most the watched ones of recent times,” a press release stated. “However, the constantly evolving COVID situation in the country may only allow limited theatrical attendance, leaving many die-hard fans of Salman Khan unaddressed.”

The co-production between Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Reel Life also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. “The ongoing pandemic forced us to innovate, and we are proud to be the first to embark upon this new distribution strategy,” Shariq Patel, chief business officer at Zee Studios said in the press release.